AUSTIN (KXAN) — College students aren’t the only ones celebrating graduation this weekend.

Cadets from the Austin Fire Department’s latest academy class walked the stage Friday.

The academy runs for six months, and afterwards cadets are officially recognized as probationary firefighters.

AFD Cadet Class 135 graduated Friday, May 5. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

Some, like graduate Keoki Stauber, are glad to be done but don’t want to rest on their laurels.

“We never wanna lose sight of the training, and hopefully learn something new everyday we go to work” Stauber said.

This is the 135th graduate class of AFD’s academy.