AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department celebrated a milestone Sunday for the agency’s oldest living retiree.

AFD crews marked Charles Bryant, Jr.’s 100th birthday with a party Sunday afternoon after he celebrated the milestone birthday on Jan. 25.

The Austin Fire Department celebrated the 100th birthday of the department’s oldest living retiree, Charles Bryant, Jr., on Sunday. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department; Bryant Family)

Bryant served 21 years with AFD, from March 1957 through January 1978. He rose to the rank of fire specialist and spent most of his AFD career working at the Central Fire Station downtown off East 5th Street, per an AFD news release.

Bryant’s son, Rodney Bryant, is a retired sergeant with the Austin Police Department, and two of his grandsons work for the City of Austin with positions at AFD and Austin Energy.

Charles was named an honorary fire chief in August 2019 to commemorate his commitment to AFD.