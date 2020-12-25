Austin Fire crews respond to two overnight fires on Christmas morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department had its hands full Christmas morning after two overnight fires were reported.

The first incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Starburst Apartments in north Austin. AFD says when crews arrived, they spotted at least two apartment balconies on fire, which they quickly put out.

Overall, six units were damaged during the incident. and AFD says the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The department is working with apartment management to find where the 17 displaced residents can go.

The second fire happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Strass Drive in north Austin. AFD says a fire damaged the exterior of two homes, but the flames were quickly put out before causing more damage.

No one was injured, and the homeowners were allowed to go back inside. The cause of this fire is also under investigation.

