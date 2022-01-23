Austin Fire crews extinguish flames near east Austin strip mall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews have extinguished a fire that started behind an east Austin strip mall Sunday afternoon. Located at 720 Bastrop Highway, officials said the fire started in a homeless camp behind the mall.

Austin Fire Department crews have extinguished a fire that started behind an east Austin strip mall Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

Crews responded to the fire around 2 p.m. Sunday and said the specific cause of the fire remains undetermined. Officials said there wasn’t a large-scale evacuation of businesses within the strip mall, as crews put it out before it posed an immediate threat.

Due to the level of damage and lack of witnesses at the onset of the fire, AFD officials said the cause will remain undetermined.