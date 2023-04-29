AUSTIN (KXAN) — About three months after the 2023 winter storm, the City of Austin said it finished its citywide debris pickups.

Austin Resource Recovery finished its third pass-through across Austin to collect storm debris from the late January-early February winter storm, a city release said Friday.

Crews have picked up nearly 170,000 tons of debris. The city said that is enough to fill Q2 Stadium more than four times. Typically, about 6,000 tons of material are collected in a year.

The city also received over 40,000 requests through 311. Those requests are now closed.

If you still have debris for collection, the city said to call Austin 311 for special collection through June 30. Debris can also be dropped off at Austin Water’s Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plan at 2210 FM 973, Austin. It is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Sites that were used as temporary storm debris, including Circle C Ranch Metro Park and Bolm District Park, are returning to normal use, the city said.