Austin FC’s inaugural home game sells out of GA single-game tickets in minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Single game tickets for Austin FC’s six inaugural home games dropped at 11 a.m. Thursday. By 11:04 a.m., all general seating for the first home game of the season — and for the team’s debut in Q2 Stadium — were seemingly sold out, with VIP and suite tickets remaining.

Austin FC hosted a presale at 10 a.m. for members of the Oak Collective, the club’s exclusive membership programs. The tickets dropped following Q2 Stadium’s announcement Monday that it will operate at 100% capacity when Austin FC plays its first match in the new stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes June 19.

In a call with KXAN at 11:35 a.m., Austin FC PIO Tom Webb said the club cannot confirm at this time if general admission tickets had sold out. Updates on ticket statuses and sell out times would be coming later in the day, he said.

Prospective ticket buyers took notice of the difficulties surrounding single-game ticket sales. Responding to Austin FC’s tweet announcing the launch of the single-game ticket sale, users criticized the lack of availability for seats marked available on SeatGeek, the ticket sales platform used.