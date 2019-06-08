Austin FC wins rezoning at City Hall after unanimous vote

Austin

by: Daniel Salazar, Austin Business Journal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC scored a shutout — a unanimous go-ahead from Austin City Hall — to keep its Major League Soccer stadium plans on schedule.

Austin City Council unanimously approved June 6 a rezoning ordinance for the team’s future stadium at McKalla Place, a 24-acre city-owned site near The Domain in North Austin.

The 10-0 vote of approval was for all three readings, meaning the zoning is finalized and doesn’t have to come back to Council. Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison was off the dais.

