Austin FC to break ground on 20,000-seat stadium Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s first Major League Soccer team, Austin FC, will break ground on its new state-of-the-art stadium Monday.

“(Monday) represents a milestone,” said President Andy Loughnane. “This will be a community gathering place, this will be a place for MLS matches, a place for concerts, community festivals, it will be a 365-day operation.”

The ground-breaking ceremonies are scheduled to begin Monday at 10:30 a.m. and will include Austin FC and Two Oak Ventures CEO Anthony Precourt, along with Austin Mayor Steve Adler and MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

The $240 million stadium is expected to take about 18 months to complete and is scheduled to be functional by Spring 2021 for the team’s inaugural season.

“In addition to our 17 regular-season MLS matches and spaces that we’ve built for the community, the site has been accommodated to also house affordable housing units as needed,” Loughnane said.

Austin FC officials are also studying the completed stadium’s potential impacts on traffic in the area.

“It is meant to be a beautiful space for matches and a beautiful space for community events,” Loughnane said.