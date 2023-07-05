AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fans can now showcase their Verde pride from the comfort of their own car.

Custom license plate manufacturer My Plates announced Wednesday an official Austin FC license plate is now available online. Austin FC is the only Major League Soccer team in the Texas program with its own official license plate, company representatives said in the release.

Austin FC plates are available for purchase, starting at $50 a year. More than 350 Texans have already pre-ordered the plate, the release added.

“This plate will provide another opportunity for Austin FC fans to express their support,” said Steve Farrar, CEO and president of My Plates, in the release.