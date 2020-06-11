Austin FC sells out of designated premium season ticket memberships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC, the soon-to-be city’s first professional sports franchise, announced it has sold all premium season memberships designated for purchase, according to an email on Wednesday sent to customers who put down a deposit for a season ticket membership.

Last June, Austin FC announced it received membership deposits for over 30,000 seats in the first few days of the offering — which started at $50 and allowed customers to reserve up to eight seats. The deposits didn’t guarantee the ability to purchase season tickets, but it allowed the customer to get in a queue for the right to purchase memberships.

In its email to deposit-holders on Wednesday, Austin FC says it received over 42,000 total deposits and will soon transition to selling supporters section and general membership seating locations for the upcoming 2021 season.

If you weren’t able to get your hands on a premium membership, Austin FC says you are eligible for general membership seating and your deposit will stay active for those tickets.

If you are unable to purchase a General Membership for the 2021 season, there will be future communications on how you can attend Austin FC matches.