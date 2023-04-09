AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings. Inc. have launched the third annual Austin FC Dream Starter Competition, a $100,000 opportunity to support area entrepreneurs coming from underrepresented backgrounds.

The competition is led by Q2 in partnership with DivInc, an Austin nonprofit “whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship,” per a news release. The application is open to eligible entities now through Friday, April 21. A winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 23.

“We’re excited to work with Q2 and DivInc once again for this amazing initiative,” said Austin FC

President Andy Loughnane in the release. “It’s very important that our Club plays a role in fostering the diverse, entrepreneurial spirit that is such an important part of Austin’s identity as a city, and the Dream Starter competition is the perfect way to do so.”

Last year, KXAN caught up with the inaugural winner of the competition, Anthony Gantt. He used his $100,000 in winnings to support At Ease Rentals Corporation, a business offering government-approved living accommodations for military families relocating or facing temporary duty changes.

The 2022 winner, Delbert Crawford, is the founder and owner of CDL Changing Lanes Driving School. Crawford’s business “teaches individuals from diverse backgrounds how to safely drive a commercial vehicle,” while also helping those lacking employment find job opportunities, per the release.

Five finalists will be notified on May 9 and will participate in a pitch contest on May 22 at Q2 Stadium. The 2023 winner will be presented with the $100,000 check at halftime during Austin FC’s march against Real Salt Lake on June 3.