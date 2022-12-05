AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and Q2 Holdings on Monday announced the recipients of their Q-mmunity Gives grant program, which awards three local nonprofits $50,000 each.

This year’s grant is focused on advancing education, job skills, and health and wellness in underrepresented area. $150,000 was divided among three nonprofits: Central Texas Table of Grace, a children’s emergency shelter; Latinas, which empowers young Latinas through media and technology; and Literacy Coalition of Central Texas.

The grant program started last year. The inaugural recipients included Con Mi MADRE, Urban Roots and Science Mill.

“After the success and impact experienced during the inaugural Q-mmunity Gives program in 2021, Austin FC is excited to once again award critical funding to help support a group of highly deserving local nonprofit organizations,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “Austin has a robust nonprofit community, we’re proud to partner with Q2 to support local organizations who are working to ensure all Texans have access to equal opportunities.”

The three grants will contribute directly to aiding each organization in its respective mission related to promoting equity and inclusion in Central Texas, a press release about the grants stated.

“We are proud to support Central Texas Table of Grace, Latinitas and Literacy Coalition of Central Texas through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program,” said Matt Flake, CEO for Q2. “At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions, and we look forward to seeing how this year’s grant recipients use the funds to further their missions and strengthen our communities.”

The program, which is funded, and presented by Austin FC and Q2, will continue to award Q-mmunity Gives grants annually.