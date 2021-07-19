Austin FC partnering with nonprofits to allow more access to games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has drawn in fans from all over Central Texas.

Fans like Allison Watkins are excited to now have a professional team in Austin.

“Those games are just so exciting, and it feels like the center of the universe,” Watkins said.

But attending a professional sporting event can be expensive, and that’s why the club has a few programs to help get everyone to a game.

“We want to build a club for all of Austin,” said Kaitlin Swarts, vice president of community impact with Austin FC “Austin FC provides both affordable and community tickets to the Central Texas community.”

So far the organization has worked with about 40 nonprofits, providing either discounted tickets or free ones, and each game they give out about 300 tickets.

“They don’t always get the opportunity whatever that might be, it might be educational, language or financial reasons,” said David Porter IV, program coordinator with Breakthrough Central Texas.

Breakthrough Central Texas helps students prepare for college and recently students it works with were able to attend a game.

“They were able to donate some tickets to our program and we were able to take 40 students and their families to the Austin FC game,” Porter said.

While most tickets start at $64, the club slashes prices for community groups and those that serve the area.

“We also offer discounted $20 tickets to local community groups and to civic group organizations that serve the Central Texas community,” Swarts said.

Austin Parks Foundation was another group able to take a large group to the game.

“We had people take their elderly parents to the game,” Watkins said. “We had people take their children.”

It’s a way to connect with the community, but also assure everyone gets to take in a game.

“The opportunity to be able to attend one of those games should be something that everyone is able to do,” Watkins said. “Not just the elites. Not just people who have the funds.”

Austin FC wants more nonprofits to reach out for tickets and be part of the program.