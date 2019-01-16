Austin FC is here, what to expect next with McKalla Place

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin officially has its first and only professional sports team. The Major League Soccer announced Tuesday Austin FC is the 27th team to join the league.

Getting the franchise was one milestone Precourt Sports Ventures had to hit before March 1st as required by its lease of McKalla Place.

Meanwhile, KXAN found out the process to break ground at McKalla Place is already underway. The city insists the project will get no special treatment as permitting moves forward.

Precourt Sports Ventures submitted a “Fair Notice” application, which is the very first step builders take to let the city know they have development plans.

As of right now, Precourt has paid almost $1,500 in initial application fees to the city.

They’ll now need to work on getting what’s called a “Completeness Check” approved. That’s making sure Precourt has all the documentations necessary to move forward.

Once they obtain that green light, they have 45 days to submit a formal site plan.

Reviewing the site plan will happen behind the scenes with city staff unless Precourt needs a waiver of some sort. If waivers are needed, the city’s planning officials get involved.

However, City Council Member Leslie Pool said Precourt as assured the city it doesn’t intend to ask for any exceptions.

Once the site plan is approved, before any construction can begin, Precourt will need the city to sign off on its building plans. They hope to break ground before the end of this year.