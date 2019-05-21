Austin FC inches forward on new stadium with tentative rezoning deal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rendering of the Austin FC stadium (Courtesy/Precourt Sports Ventures)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is moving another step closer to becoming Austin's first professional sports franchise.

Austin's Planing Commission recommended approval of a rezoning for the planned Major League Soccer stadium at McKalla Place on May 14, according to Daniel Salazar of the Austin Business Journal. The approval is contingent upon a traffic impact analysis being conducted for the site.

Salazar reports this ammendment was agreed upon by Richard Suttle, the legal representative for FC Austin owner Anthony Precourt, as long as the analysis is available.

Rezoning is tentatively scheduled to go before Austin City Council during the June 6 meeting with the goal to have it approved before council adjourns for the entire month of July, reports the ABJ.

Austin FC hopes to break ground on the stadium in mid-September in hopes of being ready for the 2021 season opener in March.

