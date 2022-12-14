AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC and H-E-B on Tuesday hosted a “Surprise and Delight” at the H-E-B store on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin.

Austin FC players and H-E-B employees surprised customers by purchasing their entire cart of groceries. The event is aimed at supporting families by alleviating the financial stresses the holiday can have on families, a press release about the event said.

This is the third time Austin FC teamed up with H-E-B to help pay for groceries for Austin shoppers.

Coach Josh Wolff and Austin FC player Diego Fagúndez intercepted unsuspecting customers and paid for their groceries with gift cards at checkout.

Austin FC player Diego Fagúndez surprises H-E-B customers by paying for their groceries as part of a "Surprise and Delight" event hosted by Austin FC and H-E-B. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

“It’s not easy to make ends meet. People are barely able to find ways to pay for groceries, pay for gas,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. “I think it can be a very emotional moment. We certainly see people who are grateful. There are probably a couple of people who tear up, and for us, it’s obviously a goosebump moment.”