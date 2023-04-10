AUSTIN (KXAN) — A seven-year-old boy’s dreams came true last month thanks to Austin FC, St. David’s HealthCare and the Make-A-Wish Foundatin.

Eli Saenz has been fighting an ongoing battle with cancer, which is currently in remission, and loves soccer, Austin FC and the color green. Those loves, plus the atmosphere at Q2 Stadium, motivated him to choose an experience with the Verde as his Make-A-Wish wish, an Austin FC release said.

Eli went to an Austin FC training session, played soccer with his favorite players and was invited to the Austin FC vs. Colorado Rapids match as a special guest of the team. Austin FC also signed him as an honorary player.

Austin FC, St. David’s HealthCare, and Make-A-Wish grant 7-year-old Eli Saenz’s wish (Credit: Austin FC)

Austin FC, St. David’s HealthCare, and Make-A-Wish grant 7-year-old Eli Saenz’s wish (Credit: Austin FC)

Austin FC, St. David’s HealthCare, and Make-A-Wish grant 7-year-old Eli Saenz’s wish (Credit: Austin FC)

Eli ate lunch with Austin FC players and received his own personalized Austin FC kit and team jacket. During the match, Eli and his family enjoyed field-level seats and received a full tour of the stadium.

“We feel honored to have had the opportunity to spend time with Eli and help turn his dreams into a reality,” said Austin FC Vice President of Community Impact Trennis Jones in the release. “Eli is an incredibly brave and impressive young man. Seeing his smile and watching him spend time with his heroes was a privilege for everyone involved.”

Eli is the first child to receive a wish through a collaboration between Austin FC, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. David’s HealthCare, according to the release.

“Eli is an incredibly courageous boy, and we are proud to partner with Austin FC and Make-A-Wish to make this wish possible,” Denise Bradley, vice president of communications and community affairs at St. David’s HealthCare, added in the release. “Seeing how happy he was when he walked onto the pitch with thousands of fans cheering was priceless. Austin FC truly made this a memorable experience for Eli and his family.”