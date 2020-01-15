Austin FC gifts newborns at St. David’s with official team baby blankets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new major league soccer team Austin FC is doing its part to raise a new generation of fans.

Austin FC president gifts newborns with official team baby blankets. (Photo courtesy Austin FC)

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the team’s creation. To celebrate, the team’s president Andy Loughnane and other executives went to St. David’s Medical Center to personally gift newborn babies with official Austin FC baby blankets.

Maybe someday these little ones will be playing at the Austin FC Stadium.

The first chance to officially buy seats for Austin FC soccer is coming soon.

Austin FC will invite premium deposit holders to choose from premium seat locations some time during the week of Jan. 13-19, according to a club email sent to potential members.

The email says that priority will be determined by the specific date and time when the deposit was placed. They also want to remind the public that placing a deposit does not guarantee the opportunity to select a membership.