AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin FC’s 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC isn’t the final whistle Verde fans hoped for, Sunday’s Western Conference finals match drew large crowds to Q2 Stadium’s Live Oak Park for a livestream of the match.

Fans gather at Q2 Stadium’s Live Oak Park for a livestream of the MLS western conference finals match Sunday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

“We’ve come so far in such a short amount of time,” said Tomas Salina, a fan out at Q2 Stadium, before Sunday’s match. “We’ve got an MVP player on our team, we’ve got all — some of the greatest strikers in the game.”

“It’s just such a great vibe,” Sandy Salina added. “Great energy. The game, thoroughly, is insane. It’s definitely a soccer town.”

While the final whistle’s results weren’t what Austinites hoped for, Austin FC fan and city native Steven Rios said to be playing at this caliber so early in the program’s history has set a precedent for the team and established it as a competitor within MLS.

“Austin FC the 512, the Travis County nitty gritty like, we’re right here at Travis County,” Rios said. “That’s, that’s what it’s all about. It’s awesome. It feels really good to just even be in the conversation with these other teams.”

Austin FC fans wave their kits, scarves and banners following the team’s 3-0 loss to Los Angeles FC in the MLS western conference finals. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Rios said the passion fans have shown the league will carry into the third season — that pride on full display even outside Q2 Stadium. He said he loves bumping into people at the grocery store or walking around wearing their Verde kits and hats.

“That sense of community is spectacular and special. It’s, it’s a good time and it’s awesome,” Rios added. “Unfortunately, we didn’t win, but we still have that sense of community. So it’s, it’s a win no matter what. It’s awesome and spectacular.”