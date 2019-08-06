Austin FC Experience Center offers stadium sneak peek for supporters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Major League Soccer in Austin is approaching with each passing day and to ramp up the excitement, Austin FC is opening doors to an experience center for fans and supporters.

Each supporter who comes through the center receives a token of appreciation.

The center is true to its name: an experience. It gives an innovative glimpse into the future home of the football club at McKalla Place. Austin FC officially became Austin’s first Major League Soccer franchise this January.

This miniature model of the stadium allows fans to see what the finished product will look like come Spring 2021.

Supporters who placed deposits back in June this year will also be invited to the Experience Center in the coming months. This starts with premium seating.

Seats from the VR experience.

The center features a fully immersive Austin FC Shared VR Tour, presented by SeatGeek. It is a 360-degree, VR guide to stadium seating which gives visitors a taste of the excitement on match days when the stadium opens for business in 2021.