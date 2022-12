AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is helping make sure dogs at Austin Pets Alive! have a warm place to cuddle up this winter season.

The team dropped off some washable dog beds at the shelter Thursday. The beds were on the shelter’s “wish list” of things it needs for the pets.

Austin FC donates washable dog beds to Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Austin FC donates washable dog beds to Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Austin FC donates washable dog beds to Austin Pets Alive! (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

APA! also needs items like dog and cat food, leashes, towels and more.

If you want to help APA!’s furry friends, you can drop items off or make a monetary donation at the shelter, located at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St.