Austin family’s light display isn’t just to look at — it’s to make wishes come true

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Maywald family has lit up southwest Austin with their bigger than ever display of over 200,000 Christmas lights — complete with a 17-foot-tall fiberglass Santa Claus to welcome guests during the holiday season.

The Maywalds have raised over $117,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the past seven years. Jordan Maywald, who sets up the display each year, said that the funds they raised have made the dreams of 17 children from Make-A-Wish come true. Each child and dream is represented in the display with a glass reindeer, all hovering above a Christmas light-filled “Wish Lake.”

The display is located at 10505 Twilight Vista, between Circle Drive and U.S. Highway 290.

“It’s really cool to come out here and smile, and hear about their wish,” Maywald said. “It’s just an incredible feeling. It’s hard to describe.”

The entrance is free for the public to walk through the display with donations appreciated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This year, the family’s goal is to raise $40,000.

Maywald Christmas Light Display (KXAN Photo)

Maywald Christmas Light Display (KXAN Photo)

Maywald Christmas Light Display (KXAN Photo)

Maywald Christmas Light Display (KXAN Photo)

Maywald, a student at Texas A&M University, has set up the display each year since he was 9 years old. He builds some of the props himself, starts setting up in September of each year.

“In the end, it’s so worth it and for a great charity as well,” Maywald said.

Back in 2019, the family won $50,000 on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” show. The display this year has expanded to include a snowman made out of truck tires, vintage-glass carolers, a specially-built lighthouse and a whole lot of decorations.

Maywald said there was no doubt that Christmas was his favorite holiday.

“One-hundred percent, I love Christmas,” Maywald said.