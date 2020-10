AUSTIN (KXAN) — A family of seven is displaced after a fire broke out in southeast Austin Friday.

The Austin Fire Department said it happened in a mobile home on Espinosa Drive. That’s near East Riverside Drive and East Ben White Boulevard.

The fire was confined to the laundry room, AFD said, but there’s smoke and heat damage throughout the mobile home.

A pet parrot unfortunately died in the fire, but a dog was rescued and resuscitated on scene.