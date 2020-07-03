Austin family embarks on 4-year adventure across the US to counter COVID-19 ‘quarantine sadness’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Home is where we park it” — a phrase the Lamb family will see many times over the next four years.

It’s written across their outdoor mat which sits next to their new RV, acquired mid-April — one they’ll tow across the country as they travel the United States in search of adventures.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“We were kind of like everyone else in that quarantine sadness, and we’re like, ‘Okay, what do we do?'” Ashley Lamb said.

She worked for a hotel before this trip, and then all of a sudden many closed because of COVID-19, including hers. That wasn’t the only battle she faced. Austin-natives David and Ashley became parents for the first time with their son, Knox. It’s a happy moment in their lives which unfortunately came with a mental cost. The pregnancy left Ashley with postpartum depression, furthering her anxiety. As for David, his line of work in health insurance left him feeling distant from his family. So each decided they needed a change.

“We’re just laying on the couch one day and it evolved from just a spontaneous idea to going for it,” David said.

Soon after, they traded their 2600 square foot home for a roughly 400 square foot travel trailer and started planning their routes. On Tuesday, July 7, their wheels will hit the open road.

“It’s about seeing everything that we can see so that we are just happy and investing in our memories versus items and just so we’re able to have, I don’t know, the family closeness of all the places that we go to, all the quality time we get to spend with each other. And hopefully, at the end of this journey we come back home and Knox will be starting school and I’ll be able to start with my career again, but just being able to take this time to breathe and relax, and just spend that quality time with our family for the next couple of years,” Ashley said.

“This adventure is going to take us away from spending an entire day helping other people and then just sitting on the couch watching TV, not talking,” David said. “It is kind of crazy, but blame it on the corona[virus]. It made us crazy and decided to just pull the trigger on it. We’re about to call everywhere we stop, ‘home.'”

