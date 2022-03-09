Austin eyes renaming Confederate Ave in honor of local Black educator

The city of Austin has initiated efforts to rename Confederate Avenue after Maggie Mayes, a former Austin resident and prominent Black educator in the Clarksville neighborhood. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Off Robertson Street in Austin’s Clarksville neighborhood lies Confederate Avenue, the roots of its namesake lying in the Civil War. Now, city leaders are working to rename the roadway after Maggie Mayes, a Black educator.

On Feb. 17, Austin City Council directed City Manager Spencer Cronk to begin renaming efforts for the roadway. Once approved this spring, the roadway’s official name will change in recognition of Mayes.

Within the neighborhood, Mayes is recognized for her work founding the first school in Clarksville, according to city records. Currently, the street is situated between Open Door Preschool and Mathews Elementary School.

Mayes’ husband, state legislator Elias Mayes, served in the Texas Legislature in 1879 and 1889, one of a limited number of Black legislators to serve the state during that timeframe.

“We don’t know as much about Maggie Mayes as we need to,” Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo told KXAN. “And so my hope is that, in recognizing the significant contributions we know she did as a Black educator, that we’ll also, in the years to come, learn even more about the other ways in which she helped shape not just her neighborhood, but also our city for the better.”

Community members from the Old West Austin Neighborhood Association gathered a petition to rename the street in her honor, in acknowledgement of her contributions and the current educational ties in the vicinity, per city documents.

The neighborhood’s own history is intertwined with the history of Austin’s earliest freed Black community. Historically, Clarksville had been established as a slave quarters for those enslaved under Gov. Elisha Pease. Following the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas in 1865, a portion of the land was released to freedmen for use.

Six years later, Charles Clark, a formerly enslaved man, purchased two acres of land and developed on an area now known as West 10th Street.

“This area formed the nucleus of what would become the community of Clarksville, which according to tradition, Clark envisioned as a place where former slaves could reunite with their families and friends, direct their own lives and freely practice their religion,” reads documents published by the Clarksville Community Development Corporation.

Tovo said that, as the city continues its renaming efforts in addressing former Confederate-named streets, monuments and facilities, it’s critical to acknowledge the members of Austin’s history who’ve often gone unrecognized in the past.

“We know that the histories of people of color were often left out of the mainstream narrative, not just in Austin, but of course, across the U.S.,” she said. “As we look at those assets and do the renaming, we also need to make sure that we’re telling the full histories and that we’re making sure that people — that it becomes more than just a street sign change. That people understand who Maggie Mayes was and why she was important, and the significant role that she played in her neighborhood of Clarksville.”

Confederate Avenue is the latest roadway in Austin to undergo renaming. In March 2017, Austin City Council passed a resolution directing city commissions to evaluate street and monument names and identify “disparities in Austin among streets after men and those named after women and to recommend appropriate measures to eliminate those disparities,” per city documents.

Later in October 2017, council approved a resolution specifically on city-owned monuments and memorials named after and commemorating the Confederacy. The city also renamed two streets following this direction:

Robert E. Lee Road was renamed to Azie Morton Road in April 2018, honoring Austin resident and former U.S. Treasurer Azie Taylor Morton

Jeff Davis Avenue was renamed to William Holland Avenue in April 2018, in recognition of a member of the Travis County Commissioners Court who was born into slavery and served in the Union Army during the Civil War

Council approved in July 2020 renaming the former Metz Recreation Center to Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Mendez Recreation Center. The name change honors Mendez, an Austinite who founded the Ballet East Dance Company and specifically focused on outreach efforts to Black and Hispanic communities in east Austin.

Due to COVID-19, some name changes have been delayed, according to city documents. This year, Tovo said the city’s Equity Office anticipates restarting community engagement efforts on future proposals.

She added the official renaming of Confederate Avenue is expected some time in the coming months, once notices have been distributed to community stakeholders and a public hearing is held.

“I think it’s important for people to understand who Maggie Mayes was, and also to understand why it was critically important to the city’s inclusive vision to make sure that that name that had ties to the Confederacy was eliminated in that place,” she added.