AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council is directing interim city manager Jesús Garza and city staff to create a plan that covers access, safety and celebration of the total solar eclipse which will take place on April 8, 2024.

The last time a total solar eclipse was visible in the area where Austin is located was in the 14th century, per city documents. The next opportunity after April 8 where it will be visible in Austin will be in the 24th century, documents added.

Under the proposed direction, Garza would work with city partners such as Visit Austin, the Austin Parks Foundation, school districts and area governments with focuses in four specific areas: