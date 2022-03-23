AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Paramedic Practitioner Program (PPP) is expanding its services.

This will be a huge help to Travis Baker, a senior paramedic practitioner and clinical manager for the PPP, whose been busy treating tons of people experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations.

“We bring the care to them, so we meet folks where they are,” he said.

The PPP is now a two-person emergency services team, traveling in an emergency response vehicle equipped with medical equipment. This allows them to meet and treat patients at the site of their emergencies.

Each month, the team treats around 200 patients. This means taking care of stiches, IV fluids, burns and asthma issues.

Their work relieves emergency room congestion and eases the workload of Austin-Travis County EMS responders by allowing them to focus on critical care emergency calls that require hospital transportation.

“Get the ambulance back in service for emergency calls and the fire trucks,” Baker said. “It also saves the patient a trip to the emergency department.”

According to the City, data has shown 30 to 40% of all 911 calls are non-life-threatening calls that may not require ambulance transport to a hospital.

“This effort really saves money from the individuals who need to utilize emergency services by avoiding the ambulance transport and the ER bill,” Austin Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Escott said.

With funds from Austin City Council, Baker will soon be managing a team of three practitioners.

The City said the PPP saves time and money for the patients, taxpayers and the City and Travis County by costing approximately one-fourth of the cost to operate than if an ambulance responded, being approximately one-tenth of the cost of a fire truck responding to calls for medical help and decreasing unnecessary ambulance transports and costly ER bills.

“Lower cost, less hourly rate for sure and less resources,” Baker concluded.

The PPP team receives requests from other ambulance crews and from community health paramedics, according to the City. The team also has access to the 911 dispatch system, where it can respond where needed and self-assign calls to its unit.

The program is expected to provide 24/7 service by the summer.