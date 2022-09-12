AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city leaders are working to allot downtown space to expand access to city-run sexual health and testing services. A memo released Friday by Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Sturrup identified a parking space along 4th Street that will accommodate mobile outreach services.

APH works alongside community-based organizations that offer testing for sexually transmitted infections and HIV via mobile outreach vans. City officials said this new spot downtown will help “ensure that participating organizations have equitable access.”

The Austin Transportation Department and APH have located a spot within the 300 block of West Fourth Street that currently serves as a passenger-only loading zone in the daytime, before pivoting to a pay-to-park spot between 7 p.m. and midnight. As part of this effort, APH will update signage and remove evening pay-to-park use to read “No Parking, Except with Austin Public Health Parking Permit.”

The new parking zone will run daily from Sunday to Saturday, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. APH will be able to offer the space to mobile testing vendors with an approved permit on the days when they can occupy the zone, per the memo.

From here, APH and ATD will create the physical permit design and enforcement process, with ATD later installing a new parking sign and updating area businesses on the zone change.