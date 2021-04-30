Austin eviction order extended 3 months but with modifications

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One day ahead of its May 1 expiration, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown extended the eviction moratorium through August 1. The order was established in March 2020 to help those facing financial issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjustments have been made to help with some of the backlogs in unpaid rent Austin landlords are facing. As of June 1, landlords will not be prohibited from filing a notice of eviction for tenants facing five or more months of unpaid rent and have “exhausted all rental assistance remedies,” per the announcement.

“We have used these eviction protections as an important tool to keep our community safe and housed as part of our COVID-19 response,” Brown said in the release. “We now have additional significant investments in rental assistance for tenants and landlords, and this modified order encourages our community to apply for rental assistance before someone can be evicted.”

Adler said the modified order still helps prevent many Austin evictions from occurring, while also encouraging landlords and tenants to access city and county-level rental assistance offerings.

“These eviction protections have helped us keep many people in their homes during this pandemic,” Adler said.