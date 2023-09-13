AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Florence, Italy entered into a “historic agreement” to facilitate educational, cultural and business collaborations between the two cities, according to a city release Wednesday.

The City of Austin’s Economic Development Department announced the signing of the Protocol of Cooperation Agreement. Officials noted international collaborations will help “promote economic growth, cultural exchange, and global connectivity” between Austin and communities around the globe.

“I am thrilled to see the Protocol of Cooperation Agreement between Austin and Florence come to fruition. By building bridges across continents, we are strengthening global connections and paving the way for a brighter future,” Mayor Kirk Watson said in the release. “Together, Austin and Florence will forge a strong and lasting bond, paving the way for a dynamic future of collaboration and friendship.”

The agreement will help foster representatives from both cities to swap best practices and look into future collaboration opportunities, while teeing up “development of meaningful partnerships that will benefit residents, businesses, and institutions in both Austin and Florence,” per the release.

“We are honored to forge this Protocol of Cooperation Agreement with Austin, a city known for its vibrant spirit and innovation,” Florence’s mayor Dario Nardella added in the release. “Florence is excited to embark on this journey with Austin, as we work together to build a stronger foundation for growth and mutual development between our two remarkable cities.”