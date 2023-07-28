AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy (AE) said it was working to expand its discount program, according to a memo sent to the Austin City Council and Mayor Kirk Watson.

In the memo, AE provided an update on the completed and ongoing actions it was doing to support the expansion of bill discounts provided through its Customer Assistance Program (CAP).

AE said CAP provided bill discounts on city utility services, weatherization, emergency financial assistance and arrearage management programs for income-qualified and medically vulnerable customers.

“It is estimated that as many as 93,000 customers in the Austin area could be eligible for the program,” the utility said.

The memo said June enrollments for the program reached more than 53,100 accounts, which surpassed its goal of 42,780 households.

“Upcoming goals anticipate 72% of the eligible population being enrolled in the Discount program by June 2024 and 90% by June 2025,” AE said.

According to the memo, the utility said it would continue to work toward enrollment goals for future years outlined in its CAP Discount Expansion Plan, as well as regularly review quality controls to ensure benefits reach eligible customers.

“These efforts will be ongoing as the program evolves and continue through the stabilization phase,” AE said.