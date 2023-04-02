AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin Energy said it reached out to hundreds of thousands of customers with details about the Medically Vulnerable Registry, part of the Customer Assistance Program meant to help community members in need.

“For customers who need critical care or have a serious illness, this registry provides personal case management from the City of Austin. Though customers on the registry are not guaranteed uninterrupted power or priority restoration during an emergency, they will work with a designated team member to establish a personalized emergency backup plan,” the utility said.

In order to qualify, Austin Energy said customers must meet one of the following criteria:

They are on a life support system identified by City of Austin Code, Section 15-9-23

They are being treated for a critical illness such as paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, multiple sclerosis, or scleroderma

They are being treated for a serious illness impacted by changes in temperature

Austin Energy also said a licensed physician must verify eligibility and that customers were responsible for contacting customer care to have their eligibility recertified as necessary.