Austin energy working to restore power during winter storm

Austin

Strong storms hit the Austin area around 5 a.m. Wednesday, soaking the KXAN viewing area and knocking out power to at least 6,500 Austin Energy customers.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is working to quickly restore power to people who have been impacted by a winter storm that rolled through Central Texas overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

There were more than 1,300 people without power Thursday morning as of around 8 in the morning. An outage that was impacting northeast Austin was quickly fixed and 1,000 of those customers have had their power restored as of around 8:30 a.m.

There’s another outage in the Rollingwood area, where around 280 customers are impacted, as of 8:30 a.m. That will be fixed by around 9:30, according to Austin Energy. There’s another small outage near downtown Austin that should be fixed by 11 a.m.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative is also reporting several outages that are impacting roughly 300 customers, they reported as of around 8 a.m.

You can find the latest outages on Austin Energy’s outage map. You can also sign up for Austin Energy outage alerts on that website.

You can find the latest outages for PEC on this website.

