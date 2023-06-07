To use the least amount of electric power, Austin Energy recommends setting your thermostat to 68 degrees on heat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites could get money for letting Austin Energy adjust their thermostat.

Austin Energy said it was offering an annual rebate for those who are enrolled in its Power Partner Thermostats program.

On those days, the company said it would briefly adjust thermostat settings by two or four degrees to help offset high energy use, according to Austin Energy.

“The purpose of the Power Partner Program is to help Austin Energy customers with those smart thermostats basically control their energy use during the hot summer months. At the same time, it also helps reduce strain on our energy grid on those hot summer days when the demand is really, really high – and the energy prices are high because of that demand,” Austin Energy spokesperson Matt Mitchell said.

According to the Austin Energy website, as of June 1, new Power Partner applicants will receive a $50 bill credit for each eligible thermostat, plus an additional $25 annually for each thermostat that remains enrolled in the program.

Moreover, joining the program does not mean you can’t control your thermostat on high-energy days. Austin Energy said people could always override the setting by readjusting the temperature on the thermostat.