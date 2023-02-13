Central Texas communities are seeing high demand for debris collection following last week’s ice storm. (KXAN Photo/Jake Sykes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the ice storm about two weeks ago, City of Austin crews across different departments have cleared thousands of loads of brush. But they’ve still got more to do, and work could pile up even more this week.

In a press release Monday, the city said crews have cleared nearly all rights-of-way from downed trees and branches.

The city said Austin Resource Recovery collected 2,085 loads of storm debris, and Public Works has cleared more than 1,412 sites.

But crews are still out.

The city said about 180 Austin Public Works employees are clearing more rights-of-way, including a street & bridge crew responding to reports of hanging tree limbs.

Public Works also coordinated with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to bring in saw teams with the Texas A&M Forest Service to help with debris removal, the city said.

They explained that those crews are using a grid system “to methodically address debris that is located on streets and sidewalks across the city.”

They say clearing all rights of way in the city could take another week or more.

With high winds coming in, that could prove to take longer.

KXAN meteorologists forecast the first round of gusty winds to hit Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, then again Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Austin Energy sent out an alert Monday, stating that trees and branches that may still be damaged from the ice storm could break or come into contact with power lines.

They issued these warnings for neighbors: