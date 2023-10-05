AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council approved a contract between an artificial intelligence company and Austin Energy Thursday to better protect the community against wildfire.

Pano AI, a company out of San Francisco, will use both cameras and artificial intelligence to detect fires earlier, notify emergency crews so they can get there sooner, and protect crews from possible downed power lines.

The company uses 360-cameras, which will be put at high points such as cell towers throughout Austin Energy’s coverage area, which includes Travis County and parts of surrounding counties, to detect smoke and alert authorities.

Austin Energy says it worked with the Austin Fire Department to get the program to Austin and that it will help alert fire crews earlier, especially in more rural parts of Travis County.

“We can also monitor and see where it [a fire] is in relation to our infrastructure, and so if we do have something going towards our infrastructure we might be able to shut off the power and then make it safer and help the firefighters out,” said Chris Vetromile, Austin Energy wildfire program manager.

Vetromile also says it could help prevent another wildfire in the area if they’re able to detect power lines at risk and deactivate them.

“This is pretty cutting edge. We’ll be the first in Texas to implement this,” Vetromile told KXAN.