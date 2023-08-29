AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Energy asked for customers and the general public to weigh-in this week on the utility’s future plans to balance energy production and clean energy.

Austin Energy said it will hold both virtual and in-person meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Aug. 22 announcement, Tuesday’s 2 p.m. virtual meeting on Zoom is for small and mid-sized businesses only. Registration is available online.

Austin Energy said everyone is invited to attend the in-person meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. That meeting is at Austin Energy Headquarters at 4815 Mueller Boulevard. Registration is available online.

Residential Austin Energy customers can attend a virtual meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to AE. Those interested can register online.

The city said it is holding the meetings as it updates the Austin Energy Resource, Generation and Climate Protection Plan to 2030 (2030 Plan). You can read more about the 2030 Plan here.