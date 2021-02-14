Austin Energy expects more weather-related outages Sunday and Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of Austin metro area electric customers have experienced outages over the past few days, as winter storms descend on Central Texas.

On Sunday, Austin Energy will hold a briefing to explain its planned operations as the worst of the forecast is yet to come.

A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service continues in the Austin metro area through noon Monday at least. A dangerous period of icing and sleet began Saturday and continues Sunday, before snow likely accumulates across the area late Sunday night.

KXAN will stream the conference in this story, on Facebook, at KXAN.com or in the KXAN app.