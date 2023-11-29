AUSTIN (KXAN) — After roughly 4,000 customers were out of power, Austin Energy confirmed it was a squirrel who “came in contact with equipment on a transformer pole” on Wednesday, the agency said on social media.

Although the energy company said there are special animal guards on electrical equipment, “there is no absolute way to protect” all of the equipment. AE added squirrels are the “primary cause of non-storm related power outages in just about every part of the country.”

Customers were without power for about one hour, AE officials said.