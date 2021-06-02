Austin Energy reports 5,000+ customers without power after Wednesday night storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy’s outage map is showing more than 5,700 customers without power after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night.

The areas most impacted are in the area between FM 620 and Lake Austin near Lake Travis Elementary, a second area near Emma Long Metropolitan Park and a third area along U.S. Highway 183, West Anderson Lane and Burnet Road.

Austin Energy said crews are assessing outages and making repairs.

This comes after many customers were left without power over the entire Memorial Day weekend. It wasn’t until noon Wednesday that Austin Energy said all power had been restored to customers who experienced an outage from Friday’s storms.

Austin Energy said at the time crews were battling downed tree limbs on power lines and individual meters ripped out of the ground by high winds. Now, crews will be working on picking up tree debris that was trimmed off in order to complete storm restoration. This process is expected to take a few days.

In order to prevent outages from happening in the future, Austin Energy said you can request pruning services online for any tree limbs that could affect or damage power lines in your area.