Austin Energy: ‘Prepare to not have power through Tuesday night, possibly longer’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy says the ongoing power outages will likely extend into Wednesday. It sent a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon warning customers to prepare for another night without power.

“While ERCOT says conditions are improving, we want customers to know this is a dynamic situation and conditions are changing throughout the day. Customers should be prepared to not have power through Tuesday night and possibly longer,” Austin Energy wrote.

The utility said it is not using rotating outages anymore and only doing prolonged, controlled outages because it can not take anymore circuits off the grid to start rotating outages. It says all outages currently still on the grid have a pre-identified critical load, which likely means they serve things like hospitals.

Bluebonnet may reduce rolling outages

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative said that the state’s electric generation capabilities are improving.

“Electric generation capacity in ERCOT’s region is improving today, and more wind and solar power will be available. Power plants that were offline or operating at reduced capacity yesterday are coming online or increasing their production,” Bluebonnet said in a statement.

“That could reduce the number and duration of rotating outages for Bluebonnet members. However, more cold weather could require an increase in rotating outages [Tuesday] evening.”

Pedernales outages continue, could be ‘extensive’

Pedernales Electric Cooperative also delivered a short statement on social media. The utility said service interruptions are highly likely [Tuesday]. It said the outages could be “extensive, lasting for hours, under the statewide directive.”

It added that extreme temperatures have led to infrastructure damage.

Travis, Williamson counties open emergency shelters amid extended power outages

Austin has added some warming shelters for vulnerable people who need a place to go:

Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road: Austin called this its “primary” warming center. Single adults in need of shelter should report to this warming center. When Capital Metro resumes service, you can use bus routes 1, 7, 10, 20, 801, 30 to access. Rides are free for those looking for shelter. Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Dr.: There is limited capacity and this is intended for intended for Austin’s most vulnerable populations, especially those who have medical devices that need power to operate. Northeast Early College High School, 7104 Berkman Dr.: There is limited capacity and this is intended for intended for Austin’s most vulnerable populations, especially those who have medical devices that need power to operate.

“The City and County have put out an urgent plea to businesses to reduce their power consumption as well. Any measure that can be taken by homes with power or commercial businesses to reduce power usage is a step closer to returning power to homes in our community.”

Williamson County is also opening up sites for oxygen-dependent people to recharge their oxygen condensers.

“These facilities are being opened to address a critical medical need and will be open specifically for these individuals only. Assuming the weather cooperates, these facilities will open again tomorrow starting at 9 a.m.”

These facilities will be open starting today: