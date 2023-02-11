AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy said Saturday that it has restored power to 99.9% of its customers following last week’s ice storm.

The few remaining Austin Energy customers without power are due to damage to customer-owned equipment that requires an electrician to repair, according to Austin Energy.

“Thank you to our community and Austin Energy customers for their patience throughout this historic ice storm,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. “Dedicated City employees throughout the organization stepped up again – providing an even higher level of public service as part of our restoration effort – arranging debris and damage assistance, setting up warming and charging centers, offering mental health support, and more.”

Austin Energy said that current outages on its map are not directly related to the storm. However, future outages can occur from the already compromised trees.

“We know the storm’s aftermath has been difficult for customers, and we are grateful for the resilience of our community,” said Austin Energy general manager Jackie Sargent. “We are also thankful to the hundreds of mutual aid crew members, working side by side with our field teams as part of the largest restoration operation in Austin Energy’s history.”