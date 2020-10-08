Austin Energy installs 24 fast chargers for electric vehicles, sets new rate to use

Here’s how the new fast charging stations look at Austin High School. (Austin Energy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers will now have more places to quickly charge their electric vehicles after Austin Energy installed 24 fast charging stations throughout the city.

The city’s electric utility used part of an $825,366 grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s Alternative Fueling Facilities Program to help pay for the new fast chargers, which reportedly can provide a full charge to vehicles in about 30 minutes. The grant allowed for charging stations at six sites, each with four stations.

Drivers can find the new fast chargers at the following locations:

Plaza Saltillo, 901 E. 5th St.

Austin High School, 2001 W. Cesar Chavez.

Mueller neighborhood, 1801 E. 51st St.

Electric Drive (downtown Austin), 811 Electric Drive.

Village at Westlake, 701 S. Capital of Texas Hwy.

Austin Energy reports all of the stations are now operational except for those located at the Village at Westlake, which should go live in November. A sixth location is awaiting final approval before it’s constructed.

“EV drivers are really pleased with the look and the convenience of the new stations,” Shems Duval, Austin Energy’s product development coordinator, stated in a news release Thursday. “With the rapidly increasing adoption of electric vehicles, it’s important to provide the supporting infrastructure and highlight the benefits and convenience of driving electric.”

Starting on Nov. 1, Austin Energy shared that drivers will now pay $0.21 per minute to use the fast chargers.

Austin Energy noted that this fee will be separate from its current Plug-in EVerywhere subscription plan. That plan will keep giving drivers unlimited Level 2 charging for $4.17 per month for members and $2 per hour for nonmembers at Austin Energy-operated charging stations.

The utility company shared the following advice about using fast chargers:

Not every EV is capable of fast charging. If you think you’ll need a fast charge from time to time, make sure to ask about this option when buying your EV. Do not overuse fast charging.

Using a fast charger all the time could reduce your battery’s efficiency and lifespan, so it is best to use one only when you need it.

According to ChargePoint (which manufactures the chargers the city uses), it is best to unplug when your battery reaches about 80% charge when using a fast charger.



