After power outages Wednesday, Austin Energy said its outage map was having technical issues.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After power outages occurred Wednesday, Austin Energy said it was experiencing a technical issue with its outage map and reporting system, the agency said on Twitter.

Austin Energy said crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, the tweet said.

Furthermore, the agency said it is working with vendors to resolve the outage map and reporting system issues.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Austin Energy outage map said there were 139 active outages and 10,953 customers affected. However, 98% of customers have power.

Anyone without power should call (512) 322-9100 to report outages, Austin Energy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.