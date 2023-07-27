AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is helping small businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship save energy and money this summer with rebates and discounts on improvements, according to a news release from Austin Energy.

These promotions highlight Austin Energy’s assistance in upgrading appliances and equipment, installing energy-efficient lighting and smart thermostats, replacing insulation and windows, and more, according to Austin Energy.

Qualifying small businesses get a 30% bonus over the agency’s standard commercial rebates, the release said. Those incentives help lower the upfront cost of improvements that can help save on utility bills, as well as maintenance costs down the road, according to Austin Energy.

HVAC tune-ups

Businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship can earn rebates when an Austin Energy participating contractor performs an HVAC system tune-up.

Customers can get back from $228 to $715 per unit serviced, plus rebates on auxiliary equipment.

Regular tune-ups help keep HVAC systems running safely and efficiently, reducing operating costs and helping keep facilities cool through the hot Texas summer. They also help extend the life of existing HVAC systems and can help businesses avoid costly repairs.

Small business lighting

Austin Energy offers small businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship a discount of up to 80% on the purchase and installation of high-efficiency lighting equipment.

With Austin Energy’s small business lighting program, customers receive the discount at purchase, instead of waiting for a rebate.

High-efficiency lighting equipment lasts longer than conventional lighting equipment and can help lower utility bills.

You must be an Austin Energy commercial customer to qualify for the 30% small business bonus and:

a Texas-owned or franchised small business that pays the Austin Energy Secondary Voltage Rate 1 or Rate 2 on your utility bill, or;

a 501(c) tax-exempt nonprofit that pays the Austin Energy Secondary Voltage Rate 1 or Rate 2 on your utility bill, or;

a house of worship (regardless of your size or Austin Energy rate).

For more information, visit the Austin Energy website.

For information on the residential rebates the agency offers, visit this portion of the website.