Austin Energy general manager resigns from voluntary, ‘unpaid’ spot on ERCOT board

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy’s general manager has resigned from her voluntary position on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ (ERCOT) board of directors.

According to her resignation letter, dated Feb. 27, Jackie Sargent is resigning from the unpaid position as the board director for the municipal segment, which she was chosen for by the municipal members.

In the letter, Sargent writes: “I care deeply about electric customers across our state. I will continue to work, not only for customers within Austin Energy’s service area, but also for all Texans within the ERCOT region, to ensure they receive safe, reliable, and affordable electricity. I am heartened that our industry intends to take a tough look at recent events and make necessary changes, and I believe my resignation will allow me to more fully support those efforts.”

An Austin Energy spokesperson told KXAN “this is an ERCOT matter and not Austin Energy-related.”

After disastrous winter storms swept through Texas in February, five unaffiliated directors of ERCOT resigned during a board meeting on Feb. 23. All five lived outside of the state.

The former chair of the Texas Public Utility Commission, DeAnn Walker, resigned in the wake of the statewide power crisis, and ERCOT CEO and President Bill Magness was given a 60-day termination notice Wednesday.