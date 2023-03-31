Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 31, 2023.

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent (Austin Energy Website Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy confirmed Friday its General Manager, Jackie Sargent, would be retiring effective immediately.

She was selected to lead the utility in 2016.

Sargent was with the utility through the February 2021 and February 2023 ice storms where thousands of Austin Energy customers were without power for several days.

Austin Energy is expected to provide a statement with more details later Friday.

