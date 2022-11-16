Electric bikes are heavier and faster than traditional bicycles, so you must brake early to avoid accidents.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin plans to double existing rebates for electric bikes.

In a memo to Austin council members and Mayor Steve Adler on Monday, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent and Austin Transportation Department Interim Director Richard Mendoza outlined a plan to double rebates and additional savings for those who take part in Austin Energy’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP).

The new rebates take effect on Jan. 1.

The CAP refers to utility bill discounts supporting those who are below 200% of the

federal poverty level or who are already taking part in certain state, federal or local assistance programs.

Purchased through local, AE participating e-bike dealerships Previous AE rebate New AE Customer Rebate Pilot AE+ATD CAP Customer Rebate Individual purchase: $500-$999/unit $100 $200 $300 Individual purchase: $1,000-$1,999/unit $200 $400 $700 Individual purchase: $2,000+/unit $300 $600 $1300 Fleet purchase: $500-$999/unit $200 $400 N/A Fleet purchase: $1,000-$1,999/unit $300 $600 N/A Fleet purchase: $2,000+/unit $400 $800 N/A

The following bikes are eligible for a rebate: electric bike, cargo bike, scooter, moped, motorcycle or other electric two or three-wheel vehicles.