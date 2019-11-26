Austin Energy customers can get up to $155 in rebates — here’s how to do it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy recently announced that customers can get up to $155 in rebates when they purchase and install a smart thermostat.

Austin Energy explains that customers must save their receipts and apply online within 60 days of purchase to receive a $25 rebate.

To receive a $130 rebate, customers must connect their thermostats to Wi-Fi and create an account with the thermostat manufacturer. Then, they must enroll in Austin Energy’s Power Partner Program by Jan. 31, 2020.

If a customer already has an eligible smart thermostat, they can still take advantage of the $130, however, by following Power Partner Program enrollment steps in the link above.

Click here for a list of eligible thermostats, full program details and rebate applications.