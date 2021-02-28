Austin Energy crews ready to respond to outages ahead of thunderstorms Sunday night

Austin Energy crews restore power on Feb. 18, 2021 after multiple days of snow and ice. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy has issued a warning to city residents ahead of potential thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

It comes just two weeks after large parts of the city were plunged into darkness amid a historic winter storm, with many residents losing power for multiple days.

Austin Energy says it has crews on standby in the event of outages related to the new storms rolling in Sunday.

The company said that windy, stormy weather can cause tree limbs to break and hit power lines, causing power outages.

While crews are ready to respond and may be out working related to any outages that may occur, Austin Energy says that hazards such as the weather may slow the restoration process.

People can view known outages in the city using this map. If the power goes out in your home, you can call Austin Energy to report it at 512 322-9100.

In the meantime, Austin Energy says people should take the following steps to be prepared: